UP Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Fifth phase of voting begins, 692 candidates in fray for 61 seats

Voting to decide the fate of 692 candidates in the fray for 61 assembly seats across 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh is currently taking place in the fifth phase of the state assembly elections today (February 27, 2022). Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

Around 2.24 crore voters are exercising their franchise in this phase in the districts of Amethi, Raebareli, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda.

Prominent faces in the fray include Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is contesting from the Sirathu assembly seat in the Kaushambi district. Other Yogi Adityanath ministers in the fight are Siddharth Nath Singh from Allahabad West, Rajendra Singh, alias Moti Singh, from Patti (Pratapgarh), Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi from Allahabad South and Ramapati Shastri from Mankapur (Gonda).

