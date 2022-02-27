हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Fifth phase of voting begins, 692 candidates in fray for 61 seats

Voting is being held in the districts of Amethi, Raebareli, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, February 27, 2022 - 07:02
File Photo (IANS)

Voting to decide the fate of 692 candidates in the fray for 61 assembly seats across 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh is currently taking place in the fifth phase of the state assembly elections today (February 27, 2022). Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

Around 2.24 crore voters are exercising their franchise in this phase in the districts of Amethi, Raebareli, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda.

Prominent faces in the fray include Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is contesting from the Sirathu assembly seat in the Kaushambi district. Other Yogi Adityanath ministers in the fight are Siddharth Nath Singh from Allahabad West, Rajendra Singh, alias Moti Singh, from Patti (Pratapgarh), Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi from Allahabad South and Ramapati Shastri from Mankapur (Gonda).

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest updates on Uttar Pradesh Election Phase 5 Voting 

27 February 2022, 07:02 AM

The fifth phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh begins.

27 February 2022, 06:33 AM

Prominent faces in the fray for the fifth phase include Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is contesting from the Sirathu assembly seat in the Kaushambi district. He is facing Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) candidate Pallavi Patel.

Other ministers in the fray are Siddharth Nath Singh from Allahabad West, Rajendra Singh, alias Moti Singh, from Patti (Pratapgarh), Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi from Allahabad South and Ramapati Shastri from Mankapur (Gonda).

Raghuraj Pratap Singh, alias Raja Bhaiya, who is the MLA from Kunda since 1993, is once again in the fray from his party Jansatta Dal, with old aide Gulshan Yadav contesting against him on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

Congress legislative party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona is fighting from Rampur Khas seat of Pratapgarh.

27 February 2022, 06:30 AM

With the completion of polling today, Uttar Pradesh will have voted on 292 of the total 403 seats in the Assembly. The last two phases of the elections will be held on March 3 and March 7. The counting will then take place on March 10.

27 February 2022, 06:29 AM

Around 2.24 crore voters will exercise their franchise in this phase in the districts of Amethi, Raebareli, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda.

27 February 2022, 06:27 AM

Uttar Pradesh will today vote in the fifth phase of the state assembly elections to decide the fate of 692 candidates in the fray for 61 assembly seats across 12 districts. Polling is scheduled to begin at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

