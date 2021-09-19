हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP assembly elections 2022

UP Assembly elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi to be Congress' CM face? Salman Khurshid responds

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year. In 2017, Congress had only managed to win seven seats. 

UP Assembly elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi to be Congress' CM face? Salman Khurshid responds
File Photo

Prayagraj: Ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, former Union Minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday (September 18, 2021) said that party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will decide whether she wants to be the chief ministerial candidate or not. 

"Congress would contest the UP assembly polls under party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra`s leadership and she herself would decide on the issue of whether she would be party`s chief ministerial candidate or not," Khurshid said while speaking to reporters in Prayagraj.

Speaking about the party`s president, he said, "We already have a party president so we do not need another party president and we are satisfied. It seems people from outside (Congress) are not satisfied." 

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Congress social media department unanimously passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi party president. 

Earlier this week, Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress also passed a similar resolution.

This is noteworthy that Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, Congress could only manage to win seven seats. 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won a landslide victory after winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. 

While the Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had won 19.

Tags:
UP assembly elections 2022Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022Priyanka GandhiSalman Khurshid
