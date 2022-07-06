NewsIndia
UP BED ENTRANCE EXAM 2022

UP B.Ed JEE 2022: UP B.Ed entrance exam TODAY, Check timings, exam day guidelines, other details here

Uttar Pradesh BEd Entrance Exam 2022 will be conducted today, 6th July 2022 in 75 districts. The examination is going to be conducted in two shifts in around 123 centres situated in the state.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 09:10 AM IST
  • Uttar Pradesh BEd Entrance Exam 2022 will be conducted today, 6th July 2022
  • The exam will be held in 75 districts
  • The examination will be held in 2 shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

UP B.Ed JEE 2022: UP B.Ed entrance exam TODAY, Check timings, exam day guidelines, other details here

UP B.Ed JEE 2022: Uttar Pradesh BEd Entrance Exam 2022 will be conducted today, 6th July 2022 in 75 districts. The examination is going to be conducted in two shifts in around 123 centres situated in the state. The major centres wherein the UP B.Ed JEE exam will be held are Sitapur, Rae Bareli, Lakhimpur, Lucknow and Hardoi. The candidates who have already applied for the examination are advised to go through the instructions and guidelines that have to be followed today. The examination will be held in 2 shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

Admit cards for the exam have already been issued on the official website upbed2022.in Candidates have to carry their admit card to the examination centre.

UP B.Ed JEE: Application Process

This year the application process for BEd was started on 18 April 2022. About 6 lakh 67 thousand 456 students will appear in UP BEd Entrance 2022. UP BEd entrance entrance exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 2 to 5 pm. The entrance examination comprises two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will have two parts of 50 questions in each part. While Paper 1 will have General Knowledge and Hindi language questions, Paper 2 will comprise General Aptitude Test, and Subject Aptitude Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Agriculture).

UP B.Ed JEE 2022: Exam Day Guidelines

1. The first shift of Uttar Pradesh Combined B.Ed entrance examination is from 9 am, students have to make sure to reach the exam centre before 8.30 am.

2. Students should not forget to carry two photocopies of the admit card with them. Also carry two passport size photographs.

3. Carry identity proof Like Aadhar card, PAN card or any other identity card.

4. There will be biometric attendance of the candidates.

5. No phones will be allowed in the examination center.

