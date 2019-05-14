UP B.Ed Result 2019: Rohilkhand University to announce result soon at upbed2019.in

close

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University

UP B.Ed Result 2019 | The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly, will declare UP BEd result 2019 on May 15 on its official website upbed2019.in. The scores for Uttar Pradesh Bachelors of Education Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) will be used for admission to B.Ed courses in UP-based institutes.

How to check UP B.Ed Result 2019

Step 1: Visit Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Ruhalkhand University's website upbed2019.in 
Step 2: On the homepage, click on UP B.Ed Result 2019 link.
Step 3: On the fresh page, enter the required details and hit submit.
Step 4: UP B.Ed Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference 

UP B.Ed JEE exam was held on April 15 for the current academic batch 2019-2022. Counselling for the B.Ed courses will begin in June. 

Candidates in the exam are eligible to pursue three-year long Bachelors of Education degree course at government or private college located across Uttar Pradesh. 

