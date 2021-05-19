UP CM Yogi Adityanath directs officials to ensure systematic, effective COVID-19 vaccination process

Lucknow: As the threat of COVID-19 second wave is looming large, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath held review meetings with officials directing them that vaccination process should be conducted systematically, seamlessly and effectively.

The CM ordered that the vaccination work at all vaccination centers should go on smoothly and planning should be in place at least one month advance. In addition to the waiting area at the vaccination center, there should also be an observation area. Those who are to be vaccinated with planning should be called at the center so that there is no congestion at the vaccination center.

Vaccination proceedings should be effectively managed with complete action plan keeping zero wastage in mind.

Uttar Pradesh has adopted the policy of aggressive testing right from the beginning. As many as 2,97,327 tests have been comducted in the state, a new record for the last 24 hours. Of this, 2.19 thousand tests have been conducted in rural areas only.

While 1,22,000 tests have been conducted through RTPCR. So far, 4,55,31,018 tests have been conducted in the state. The results of the testing campaign conducted in the villages are getting good results.

All necessary steps are being taken by the government to ensure the health security of the people of the state. The overall COVID-19 positivity rate in the state is 3.6 per cent. Whereas in the last 24 hours, this rate has been 2.45 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 7,336 cases of coronavirus infection in the state in the last 24 hours. This number is about 30,000 less than 38,055 cases that came on April 24.

In the last 24 hours, 19,669 infected persons have been discharged after treatment. At present, the number of active cases of COVID-19 infection in the state is 1,23,579, which is 1.87 lakh less than the maximum number of active cases as on April 30, 2021 from 3,10,783. Thus, there has been a decrease of 69% in the maximum number of active cases at present relative to April 30.