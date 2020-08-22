UP DGP sounds alert after arrest of ISIS operative in Delhi; security checks intensified in Noida

NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi on Saturday (August 22) sounded an alert in the state following the arrest of an alleged ISIS operative in Delhi. The DGP has asked all police officers, especially those in field posting, to remain alert in view of the arrest and take necessary precautions, a senior official said.

Meanwhile, security checks have been intensified along the Delhi border in Noida following the arrest of the ISIS operative. Vehicles and passengers moving to and fro Delhi are being checked at the border, while Gautam Buddh Nagar district is also on alert mode, Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh S was quoted by PTI.

Senior police officers also assessed security checks in the district bordering Delhi.

The Delhi Police arrested an alleged ISIS operative, identified as Abu Yusuf Khan, with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) weighing 15 kilograms and a pistol. The IEDs was diffused by the NSG and the bomb disposal squad following standard protocol.

The accused was arrested following a brief exchange of fire in central Delhi's Ridge Road area, the officer said.