Congress

UP government is afraid of Priyanka Gandhi: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's comment came following the Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's allegation that she was strangulated by a UP policewoman in Lucknow on Saturday while on her way to meet the family of former IPS officer SR Darapuri and was also pushed due to which she fell down.

UP government is afraid of Priyanka Gandhi: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
File photo

New Delhi: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said here on Saturday that Uttar Pradesh government is afraid of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and hence doesn`t want her to visit the state and meet people. His comments came following the Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's allegation that she was strangulated by a UP policewoman in Lucknow on Saturday while on her way to meet the family of former IPS officer SR Darapuri and was also pushed due to which she fell down.

Live TV

"UP government is even afraid of the shadow of Priyanka Gandhi and hence they don't want her to come to the state and meet people including farmers, workers, students etc," said Chowdhury."What happened with her is condemnable and women force must raise their voice against it," he said.

"UP police stopped me while I was going to meet the family of Darapuriji. A policewoman strangulated and manhandled me. They surrounded me while I was going on a party worker`s two-wheeler, after which I walked to reach there," Priyanka Gandhi had said. She walked some distance and later rode pillion with a party leader on scooter to reach the home of S R Darapuri.

CongressAdhir Ranjan ChowdhuryPriyanka Gandhi VadraDarapuriji
