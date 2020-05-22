UP government pays full amount Rs 36,36,664 to Rajasthan roadways for transporting students from Kota

New Delhi: The UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) responded to the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) letter seeking payment for facilitating students from Uttar Pradesh to travel through its buses from Kota to Jhansi and Fatehpur Sikri in Agra districts from April 17 to April 19, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The UP government said Rajasthan Roadways buses were also used and a bill of Rs. 36 lakhs was raised by Rajasthan govt for the same. The entire bill has been paid in full now.

The RSRTC had sought Rs 36,36,664 through RTGS for the services extended to the students. Writing a letter to the Uttar Pradesh government's transport department, the RSRTC sought the payment of Rs 36,36,664 through RTGS for the services extended to the students. The copy of the letter is given below:

Earlier, a payment of Rs 19,76,286 through a cheque was made out by the UP government in favour of RSRTC on May 5, 2020. It was the amount of bill of diesel given by Rajasthan Roadways to UPSRTC for the buses at Kota.

While bringing the children from Kota, the help was taken from Rajasthan government buses for some additional children, in return for this help, the Rajasthan government had demanded money

Notably, the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation has transported around 7,500 migrant workers to various parts of the country through 210 'Shramik Special' buses of in the last four days.