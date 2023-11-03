UP Horror! Dalit Woman Raped, Killed And Chopped Into Pieces; 3 Men On The Run

New Delhi: A shocking incident of rape and murder took place in a village in Banda, where a 40-year-old Dalit woman was brutally killed by three men who cut her body into three parts. The woman had gone to clean the flour mill of Rajkumar Shukla on Tuesday. Her daughter, who was 20 years old, came to the house and heard her mother’s cries from a locked room. When the door finally opened, she saw the gruesome scene of her mother’s mutilated corpse and called the police.

The police officer Sandeep Tiwari said that they have registered a case against Rajkumar Shukla, his brother Bauwa Shukla and Ramakrishna Shukla, who are all on the run. The leader of the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav, slammed the state government for failing to protect the women of Uttar Pradesh.

He tweeted in Hindi on X saying that the news of the Dalit woman’s rape and murder was heartbreaking. He said that the women of Uttar Pradesh were scared and angry. He also referred to another incident where a female student of IIT-BHU was stripped and filmed after being molested.

He said that this incident showed the collapse of law and order in Uttar Pradesh and exposed BJP’s false claim of zero tolerance. He said that the women of Uttar Pradesh had lost all trust in the BJP government and had no hope from it. He also shared a video of a protest by the students of IIT-BHU on his social media account.