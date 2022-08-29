New Delhi: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has reacted to the FIR lodged by Moradabad police against 26 people from Chhajlet area for assembling at the house of two local villagers for offering namaz. The authorities claimed that the people had gathered to offer namaz in a house without any prior permission. "They had been cautioned in the past not to indulge in such a practice at home, following objections from neighbours belonging to another community," said Superintendent of Police (rural), Moradabad, Sandeep Kumar Meena to IANS.

In response to this news, Asaduddin Owaisi cited Supreme Court's order on namaz and said that the prayer is allowed to be offered anywhere.

"Supreme Court has said that 'namaz' can be offered anywhere. Why is there an objection to offering 'namaz' at home? This is injustice," he said as quoted by ANI.

On his Twitter account, he also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet and asked him if Muslims are now not allowed to offer namaz in their homes.

According to the police, an FIR has been registered under IPC 505-2 (statement conducing to public mischief in an assembly engaged in the performance of religious worship) against 16 identified and 10 unidentified persons on the complaint of local Chandra Pal Singh.

Pictures of people purportedly praying inside the house in 'large numbers' at Dulhepur village had gone viral on social media, following which, a few right-wing activists staged a protest and demanded police action.

(With IANS inputs)