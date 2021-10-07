UP police summon prime accused Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh police have summoned Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which eight people died after a speeding SUV was seen crushing protesting farmers.

Lucknow IG Lakshmi Singh said two people are being questioned who have given a lot of information into the incident.

"Two people are being questioned. They've confirmed the role of three others who are dead. Technically, they have also been accounted for. These people are giving a lot of information. We are sending summon to the main accused (Ashish Mishra) for questioning," Singh said.

Ashish Mishra and his father MoS Home Ajay Mishra have repeatedly denied the former's involvement in the tragic incident.

The minister has said that he would resign if the charges against his son is proved. He has also alleged that it was the farmers who attacked the vehicles first.

Police have recovered empty bullet shells from the site where violence took place, according to a media report.

“Two persons have been taken into custody and are being questioned in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Police have recovered empty bullet shells at violence site,” UP government sources were quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report on who are the accused, against whom FIR is registered and those arrested.

Live TV