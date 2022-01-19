हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samajwadi Party

UP Polls 2022: Akhilesh Yadav set to contest Assembly elections for the first time

The Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh will contest the Assembly elections next month, but party sources say that Samajwadi Party is yet to reveal his seat

Pic courtesy: ANI

Lucknow: It seems that Akhilesh Yadav is all set to contest his first Assembly election. The Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh, say party sources, will contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

Speaking to the media, the party source said, "Akhilesh Yadav will contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022." When asked from where Akhilesh will contest, the source said that the party has not yet disclosed the seat.

Akhilesh Yadav will address a press conference at the party office in Lucknow at 1 pm today (January 19). He is likely to share more details on his seat and the party's vision ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections.

In another interesting development though, Akhilesh's sister-in-law, Aparna Yadav has joined the BJP.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67% vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

