trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638759
NewsIndia
BARABANKI BEHEADING

UP Shocker! Upset With Her Love Relation, Brother Beheads Sister, Carries Head To Police Station

Accused Riyaz allegedly severed the neck of his sister with a sharp weapon and was on his way to the police station with her head when the police arrested him

Last Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 10:48 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

UP Shocker! Upset With Her Love Relation, Brother Beheads Sister, Carries Head To Police Station

Barabanki: A young man was arrested here on Friday as he walked to the police station with the severed head of his sister, allegedly killed by him over her relationship, police said. The incident took place in the Mithwara village in the Fatehpur area here following an argument between Riyaz (22) and his sister Aashifa (18). Riyaz allegedly severed the neck of his sister with a sharp weapon and was on his way to the police station with her head when the police arrested him, Additional Superintendent of Police, Ashutosh Mishra said.

Aashifa had recently eloped with her partner Chand Babu, a resident of the same village, Mishra said. However, the police recovered Aashifa a few days later and sent Babu to jail based on a complaint filed by the woman's family members, he added.

A police team reached the crime spot and sent the body for postmortem after collecting the required evidence, the ASP said.
According to locals, Riyaz was opposed to his sister's relationship and the duo often quarrelled over the issue, the police said.
A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested, the ASP said.
 

cre Trending Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest