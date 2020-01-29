UP student returning from China suspected to have Coronavirus, hospitalised

A man from Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj has been suspected to have contracted the deadly Coronavirus. On Monday, blood samples, samples of mucus and spit of the medical student returning from China were collected at the district hospital Maharajganj.

The samples have been submitted to Pune's National Institute of Virology for examination, further treatment of the patient will be decided after receiving a report.

The family members said that the student was suffering a mild cough in China. Upon receiving the information of his return, he was admitted to the district hospital by the health department on Saturday night. The student is an MBBS student at Hubei University of Chinese Medicine, China.

Live TV

While every passenger returning from China has to be examined at the special investigation centre at the airport, this medical student did not get the tests done and left for his home.

As soon as government and health department officials heard about this incident through the airport authorities, they extracted the student's residential information from his passport and he was admitted to the district hospital.

There is an alert on the CoronaVirus on the Indo-Nepal border, Maharajganj shares a border with Nepal, so tourists coming to India are being examined at a camp set up by the health department on the border.

Meanwhile, Wuhan and 12 other cities have been completely sealed by the Chinese authorities to stop the virus from spreading. As on Tuesday, the death toll in China due to coronavirus was 106 with 4,515 confirmed cases.