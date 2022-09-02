UPESMET 2022 registration ends TODAY at upes.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

UPESMET 2022: University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) will close the UPESMET 2022 registration window today, September 2. The UPESMET 2022 registration form can be completed online by students at upes.ac.in, the official website. Students are urged to review and satisfy the UPESMET eligibility requirements before to completing the application form for the UPES management entrance test 2022.

Students will be required to enter personal and past academic qualification information on the UPESMET form 2022. Students must pay the application cost of Rs 1350 online when filling out the UPESMET MBA form. The UPESMET 2022 for MBA admission will be conducted by the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies on September 3.

UPESMET MBA 2022: Registration Dates

Events Dates Last date to submit the UPES application form for MBA September 2, 2022 UPES exam date 2022 for MBA admission September 3, 2022



UPESMET 2022 application form: Here’s how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPES - upes.ac.in.

Step 2: Next, click on the “Apply Now” button.

Step 3: The link will take you to the UPES registration page. From there, fill in the personal details like name, gender, age, address, mobile, and email.

Step 4: Then, pay the application fee for UPES 2022 in online mode using any payment gateway.

Step 5: After completing the UPESMET payment process, enter your academic history.

Step 6: Finally, review and submit the completed application form for UPESMET 2022.

Step 7: Take a printout of the submitted application for your future reference.

Students should get at least 50% of the possible points in classes 10 and 12. Candidates must have graduated from an accredited university in any discipline with at least a 50% grade point average. Candidates may also apply for UPESMET 2022 if they are in their final year of undergraduate study. Additionally, there is no upper age limit for submitting an application for UPESMET 2022.