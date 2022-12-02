topStoriesenglish
UPPSC FINAL RESULT 2022

UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021 DECLARED at uppsc.up.nic.in- Direct link here

UPPSC Final result 2022: This recruitment drive will fill up 283 posts in the organisation, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 02:49 PM IST

UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021 DECLARED at uppsc.up.nic.in- Direct link here

UPPSC Final Results 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021. Candidates who took the State Engineering Service exam can access the results via uppsc.up.nic.in, the UPPSC's official website. The written exam results were released on September 29, 2022, and the revised results on October 31, 2022. Interviews were held for the selected applicants from October 17 to November 15, 2022.

UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the official site of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.
  • Click on UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open.
  • Check the name and roll number on the file.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UPPSC Final Result 2022; direct link here

The hiring process began on August 13, 2021, and it was completed on September 10, 2021. This hiring effort will fill 283 positions inside the company.

