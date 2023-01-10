topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
UPSC CDS 1 2023

UPSC CDS Exam 2023: Last day to apply for CDS 1 at upsconline.nic.in, direct link to apply here

UPSC CDS 1 2023 application form will be closed today, candidates can apply for CDS Exam 2023 on the official website- upsconline.nic.in

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 12:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

UPSC CDS Exam 2023: Last day to apply for CDS 1 at upsconline.nic.in, direct link to apply here

UPSC CDS 1 2023: The Union Public Service Commission will conclude the UPSC CDS 1 2023 registrations today, January 10. Candidates who wish to apply and have not filled the CDS 2023 application form yet, can do so by visiting the official website-  upsconline.nic.in, by following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Here's How to apply for UPSC CDS 2023

  • Visit the official website- upsconline.nic.in
  • Register yourself by clicking on "New registration" 

UPSC CDS 1 2023: Direct Link To Apply

  • Log in with the system-generated ID  and password
  • Fill out the UPSC CDS 2023 application form and upload the required documents
  • Pay the application fee and submit the UPSC CDS 1 2023 form 

UPSC CDS 1 2023 Exam date

UPSC CDS 1 exam will be conducted on April 16, 2023 in offline mode or pen-paper mode across the country. UPSC CDS 1 admit card 2023 will be available on the official website-  upsconline.nic.in one or two weeks before the scheduled day of the exam.

UPSC NDA 1 2023 

Meanwhile, UPSC will also conclude the application process for NDA 2023 1 exam today. Candidates will be able to make corrections or withdraw their UPSC NDA 1 2023 application form between January 18 to January 24, 2023 till 6:00 PM. 

 

 

Live Tv

UPSC CDS 1 2023cds apply onlinecds form 2023upsconline.nic.in nda 2023upsc cds apply

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
DNA Video
DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case