UPSC CDS Exam 2023: Last day to apply for CDS 1 at upsconline.nic.in, direct link to apply here

UPSC CDS 1 2023: The Union Public Service Commission will conclude the UPSC CDS 1 2023 registrations today, January 10. Candidates who wish to apply and have not filled the CDS 2023 application form yet, can do so by visiting the official website- upsconline.nic.in, by following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Here's How to apply for UPSC CDS 2023

Visit the official website- upsconline.nic.in

Register yourself by clicking on "New registration"

Log in with the system-generated ID and password

Fill out the UPSC CDS 2023 application form and upload the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit the UPSC CDS 1 2023 form

UPSC CDS 1 2023 Exam date

UPSC CDS 1 exam will be conducted on April 16, 2023 in offline mode or pen-paper mode across the country. UPSC CDS 1 admit card 2023 will be available on the official website- upsconline.nic.in one or two weeks before the scheduled day of the exam.

UPSC NDA 1 2023

Meanwhile, UPSC will also conclude the application process for NDA 2023 1 exam today. Candidates will be able to make corrections or withdraw their UPSC NDA 1 2023 application form between January 18 to January 24, 2023 till 6:00 PM.