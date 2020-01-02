UPSC Exams calendar 2020 released; check dates on upsc.gov.in

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the calendar for examinations it will conduct in the year 2020. The examinations include the Civil Services (IAS), CMS, NDA and other tests. The UPSC is likely to release the notification for the civil service examination on February 12.

The application process for the Civil Services Examination will start on the same day. The interested candidates will be able to apply for this examination by March 3, 2020, and the examination will be held on May 31. The Mains exam will start on September 18.

The notifications for other examinations are given here and you can see the date and notification of all other examinations on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission.

According to the UPSC notification, this time the notification for NDA and NA Examination (I) 2020 will be issued on January 8, 2020. Candidates will be able to apply for this exam by January 28. The notification for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020 will be released on February 12, 2020.

The notification for the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination 2020 will also be released on February 12. The last date to apply for this exam is also March 3, 2020. The notification for the IES / ISS exam 2020 will be released on March 25, 2020. The candidates will be able to apply for this examination till April 13, 2020.

However, the notification for Joint Medical Services Examination 2020 will be issued on April 8, 2020. The last date for submission of the form is April 28.

The notification for the Central Armed Police Force Examination 2020 is expected to come on April 22, 2020 and applications for the same can be submitted by May 12, 2020.

Notification for NDA and NA Examination (II) will be released on June 10, 2020. Candidates will be able to apply till June 30, 2020. Notification will be issued on August 5, 2020, for CDS Examination (II) Examination. Candidates will be able to apply till August 25, 2020.

The notification for the SO / Steno (GD-B / GD-I) LDCE exam will be issued on September 16, 2020, and the last date to apply for the would be October 6, 2020.

