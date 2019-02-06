हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UPSC

UPSC releases Indian Forest Service Examination 2018 final results: Check full list of selected candidates

The final merit list takes into account the results of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examinations and Personality Test.

UPSC releases Indian Forest Service Examination 2018 final results: Check full list of selected candidates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the final results of Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2018 on Wednesday. A total of 89 candidates have been recommended for appointment to posts in Indian Forest Service.

The final merit list takes into account the results of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examinations and Personality Test.

“Based on the results of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2018 held by Union Public Service Commission in December, 2018 followed by Personality Test held from 28.01.2019 to 01.02.2019,” stated an official release.

Out of the 89 candidates, 36 belong from general category, 33 OBC, 13 SC and seven ST. 

“01 Vacancy under General Vacancy has not been filled on account of non-availability of suitable PwBD-1 candidate against current year’s vacancy reserved for PwBD-1,” informed UPSC.

Here's the complete list of selected candidates:

1 MANDADI NAVEEN REDDY
 2 ARUSHI MISHRA
 3 JIVANI KARTIK NAGJIBHAI
 4 N JEYKUMARAN
 5 ARIHANT KOCHAR
 6 AMIT JAIN
 7 INDERVEER SINGH
 8 THIRUKURAL R
 9 AANCHAL SRIVASTAVA
 10 CHIRAG JAIN
 11 ANSHUMAN
 12 DEVDARSHDEEP SINGH
 13 PRATIBHA VERMA
 14 UTKARSHA
 15 DWIJAA PRATIM SEN
 16 SAURABH KUMAR
 17 ASVIN CHANDRU A
 18 SHAIKH JAMIR MUNIR
 19 PRASHANT PATEL
 20 MANAS SINGH
 21 KAVYA CHATURVEDI
 22 KSHITIJ SAXENA
 23 AHMAD BELAL ANWAR
 24 VIPASHA PARUL
 25 PRASHANT TOMAR
 26 AGRIM SAINI
 27 WAYKOS ABHIJIT JINCHANDRA
 28 NEERAJ KUMAR TIBREWAL
 29 DOBARIYA CHINTAN PRABHUBHAI
 30 HANUL CHOUDHARY
 31 ANKIT KUMAR
 32 KAPIL CHOUDHARY
 33 KHANDEKAR SHRIKANT KUNDALIK
 34 SHWETA K SUGATHAN
 35 AYUSH JAIN
 36 CHIRANJEEV P JAIN
 37 N RAVISANKAR SARMA
 38 S MOHAMMED YAKUB
 39 GANESH U R
 40 NITHIYANANTHAM L
 41 PASUPULETI MONICA KISHORE
 42 C CHAITANYA KUMAR REDDY
 43 RAMSUNDAR M
 44 ANKUR KUMAR JAIN
 45 MOHD ABDUL SHAHID
 46 KANKANALA ANIL KUMAR
 47 ADITYA
 48 ABHIMANYU
 49 MHASKE ANIL RAMDAS
 50 LAKSHMI N
 51 MARIA SHINE A
 52 NARENDRA RAWAT
 53 KARTHIKEYAN M 

The offer of appointment to the candidates whose result has been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months from the date of declaration of final result. In case the candidate fails to submit the requisite documents as required by the Commission within this period, their candidature will be cancelled, informed UPSC.

For further clarification, candidates can contact UPSC “Facilitation Counter” near Examination Hall Building in its campus. Results will also be available on the website of the UPSC. The marks of candidates are expected to be available on the website www.upsc.gov.in within fifteen days from the date of publication of result.

Tags:
UPSCIndian Forest Service Examination ResultsIndian Forest Service ExaminationIndian Forest ServiceUnion Public Service Commission
Next
Story

GoAir flight with 185 passengers onboard suffers mid-air engine snag, forced to turn back to Ahmedabad

Must Watch

PT17M59S

Ballot Train 2019: Zee News tracks voters' moods ahead of Lok Sabha polls