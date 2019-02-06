UPSC releases Indian Forest Service Examination 2018 final results: Check full list of selected candidates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the final results of Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2018 on Wednesday. A total of 89 candidates have been recommended for appointment to posts in Indian Forest Service.
The final merit list takes into account the results of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examinations and Personality Test.
“Based on the results of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2018 held by Union Public Service Commission in December, 2018 followed by Personality Test held from 28.01.2019 to 01.02.2019,” stated an official release.
Out of the 89 candidates, 36 belong from general category, 33 OBC, 13 SC and seven ST.
“01 Vacancy under General Vacancy has not been filled on account of non-availability of suitable PwBD-1 candidate against current year’s vacancy reserved for PwBD-1,” informed UPSC.
Here's the complete list of selected candidates:
1 MANDADI NAVEEN REDDY
2 ARUSHI MISHRA
3 JIVANI KARTIK NAGJIBHAI
4 N JEYKUMARAN
5 ARIHANT KOCHAR
6 AMIT JAIN
7 INDERVEER SINGH
8 THIRUKURAL R
9 AANCHAL SRIVASTAVA
10 CHIRAG JAIN
11 ANSHUMAN
12 DEVDARSHDEEP SINGH
13 PRATIBHA VERMA
14 UTKARSHA
15 DWIJAA PRATIM SEN
16 SAURABH KUMAR
17 ASVIN CHANDRU A
18 SHAIKH JAMIR MUNIR
19 PRASHANT PATEL
20 MANAS SINGH
21 KAVYA CHATURVEDI
22 KSHITIJ SAXENA
23 AHMAD BELAL ANWAR
24 VIPASHA PARUL
25 PRASHANT TOMAR
26 AGRIM SAINI
27 WAYKOS ABHIJIT JINCHANDRA
28 NEERAJ KUMAR TIBREWAL
29 DOBARIYA CHINTAN PRABHUBHAI
30 HANUL CHOUDHARY
31 ANKIT KUMAR
32 KAPIL CHOUDHARY
33 KHANDEKAR SHRIKANT KUNDALIK
34 SHWETA K SUGATHAN
35 AYUSH JAIN
36 CHIRANJEEV P JAIN
37 N RAVISANKAR SARMA
38 S MOHAMMED YAKUB
39 GANESH U R
40 NITHIYANANTHAM L
41 PASUPULETI MONICA KISHORE
42 C CHAITANYA KUMAR REDDY
43 RAMSUNDAR M
44 ANKUR KUMAR JAIN
45 MOHD ABDUL SHAHID
46 KANKANALA ANIL KUMAR
47 ADITYA
48 ABHIMANYU
49 MHASKE ANIL RAMDAS
50 LAKSHMI N
51 MARIA SHINE A
52 NARENDRA RAWAT
53 KARTHIKEYAN M
The offer of appointment to the candidates whose result has been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months from the date of declaration of final result. In case the candidate fails to submit the requisite documents as required by the Commission within this period, their candidature will be cancelled, informed UPSC.
For further clarification, candidates can contact UPSC “Facilitation Counter” near Examination Hall Building in its campus. Results will also be available on the website of the UPSC. The marks of candidates are expected to be available on the website www.upsc.gov.in within fifteen days from the date of publication of result.