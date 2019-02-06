UPSC releases Indian Forest Service Examination 2018 final results: Check full list of selected candidates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the final results of Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2018 on Wednesday. A total of 89 candidates have been recommended for appointment to posts in Indian Forest Service.

The final merit list takes into account the results of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examinations and Personality Test.

“Based on the results of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2018 held by Union Public Service Commission in December, 2018 followed by Personality Test held from 28.01.2019 to 01.02.2019,” stated an official release.

Out of the 89 candidates, 36 belong from general category, 33 OBC, 13 SC and seven ST.

“01 Vacancy under General Vacancy has not been filled on account of non-availability of suitable PwBD-1 candidate against current year’s vacancy reserved for PwBD-1,” informed UPSC.

Here's the complete list of selected candidates:

1 MANDADI NAVEEN REDDY

2 ARUSHI MISHRA

3 JIVANI KARTIK NAGJIBHAI

4 N JEYKUMARAN

5 ARIHANT KOCHAR

6 AMIT JAIN

7 INDERVEER SINGH

8 THIRUKURAL R

9 AANCHAL SRIVASTAVA

10 CHIRAG JAIN

11 ANSHUMAN

12 DEVDARSHDEEP SINGH

13 PRATIBHA VERMA

14 UTKARSHA

15 DWIJAA PRATIM SEN

16 SAURABH KUMAR

17 ASVIN CHANDRU A

18 SHAIKH JAMIR MUNIR

19 PRASHANT PATEL

20 MANAS SINGH

21 KAVYA CHATURVEDI

22 KSHITIJ SAXENA

23 AHMAD BELAL ANWAR

24 VIPASHA PARUL

25 PRASHANT TOMAR

26 AGRIM SAINI

27 WAYKOS ABHIJIT JINCHANDRA

28 NEERAJ KUMAR TIBREWAL

29 DOBARIYA CHINTAN PRABHUBHAI

30 HANUL CHOUDHARY

31 ANKIT KUMAR

32 KAPIL CHOUDHARY

33 KHANDEKAR SHRIKANT KUNDALIK

34 SHWETA K SUGATHAN

35 AYUSH JAIN

36 CHIRANJEEV P JAIN

37 N RAVISANKAR SARMA

38 S MOHAMMED YAKUB

39 GANESH U R

40 NITHIYANANTHAM L

41 PASUPULETI MONICA KISHORE

42 C CHAITANYA KUMAR REDDY

43 RAMSUNDAR M

44 ANKUR KUMAR JAIN

45 MOHD ABDUL SHAHID

46 KANKANALA ANIL KUMAR

47 ADITYA

48 ABHIMANYU

49 MHASKE ANIL RAMDAS

50 LAKSHMI N

51 MARIA SHINE A

52 NARENDRA RAWAT

53 KARTHIKEYAN M

The offer of appointment to the candidates whose result has been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months from the date of declaration of final result. In case the candidate fails to submit the requisite documents as required by the Commission within this period, their candidature will be cancelled, informed UPSC.

For further clarification, candidates can contact UPSC “Facilitation Counter” near Examination Hall Building in its campus. Results will also be available on the website of the UPSC. The marks of candidates are expected to be available on the website www.upsc.gov.in within fifteen days from the date of publication of result.