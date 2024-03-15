New Delhi: Amidst the vast sea of UPSC aspirants, a significant portion finds themselves navigating through financial constraints that render coaching unattainable and Delhi's rent beyond reach. For aspirants hailing from low-income backgrounds, the journey towards realizing their aspirations is riddled with a myriad of obstacles.

Yet, amidst these challenges, there exist tales of unwavering determination and resilience. Utkarsh Gaurav's narrative stands as a testament to this truth, transitioning from the humble roots of a farmer's family to conquering the UPSC examinations, embodying the adage of triumph against adversity.

Originating from the quaint village of Amargaon in Bhagan Bigha, nestled within Bihar's Nalanda district, Utkarsh Gaurav's upbringing was steeped in simplicity. With a father toiling the land and a mother tending to the home, Utkarsh's journey took a turn upon completing his secondary education. Fueled by his father's aspirations for him to pursue engineering, Utkarsh embarked on a path that would eventually lead him to Bengaluru, chasing the dream of a secure livelihood.

Yet, fate had a different course charted for him. Despite diligently traversing the realms of engineering, Utkarsh found himself drawn towards the allure of public service, prompting his migration to Delhi to prepare for the arduous UPSC examinations.

However, the road to success was anything but smooth. Three consecutive setbacks in the UPSC exams tested his resolve, culminating in a return to his village amidst the unprecedented chaos of the Covid-19 pandemic. Faced with the skepticism of his community and the weight of unmet expectations, Utkarsh found solace in the unwavering support of his family, spurring him to persevere.

It was in the year 2022 that Utkarsh's unwavering perseverance bore fruit, with an extraordinary achievement of securing AIR-709 in the UPSC CSE examination, marking the culmination of his relentless pursuit.

Reflecting on his journey, Utkarsh emphasized the indispensable role of both hard work and fortuitous circumstances in navigating the labyrinth of competitive examinations, underscoring the symbiotic relationship between diligence and destiny.