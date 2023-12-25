UPSC Success Story: From Humble Beginnings To Heights Of Triumph, The Inspiring Journey Of IPS Premsukh Delu

New Delhi: Every UPSC Civil Service Exams aspirant aspires to join the Indian Police Services, yet not everyone realizes this ambition. While lakhs of students take the exam annually, only a few hundred make it to the Indian Police Service. For some candidates, clearing the UPSC exam becomes a lifelong endeavor.

To succeed in the UPSC Civil Service Exam, candidates must maintain unwavering motivation and determination throughout their preparation. Reading success stories of officers who have achieved remarkable feats can serve as a source of inspiration. IPS Premsukh Delu is one such officer who defied the odds to become an IPS officer. Explore this article further to delve into details about Premsukh Delu's background, UPSC rank, optional subject, current posting, and preparation strategy.

Who Is Premsukh Delu?

Premsukh Delu, born on 3rd April 1988, hails from the small village of Raisar in Nokha Tehsil, Bikaner district, Rajasthan. Despite facing financial challenges in his humble family, Premsukh nurtured dreams of securing a government job. His journey from a village boy, grazing cattle and facing financial constraints, to a successful IPS officer is a testament to his perseverance.

During his village days, Premsukh balanced cattle grazing with a passion for studies. Despite limited resources and hardships, he held onto the belief that he had nothing to lose and countless opportunities to become a high-ranking officer. His family's modest background, with his parents educated in government schools and his elder sister never attending school, shaped his resilience.

Premsukh Delu's Achievements

Premsukh Delu stands out as a candidate who secured a government job an impressive 12 times within six years. His IPS journey commenced in 2016 when he cleared the UPSC examination with an All-India Rank of 170, opting for the Gujarat cadre and excelling in Hindi medium. Initially serving as a Patwari in the Bikaner district, he harbored ambitions for more significant achievements. While still a Patwari, he participated in various competitive exams.

IPS Premsukh Delu's Journey

His journey included securing the second rank in the Gram Sevak Examination conducted by Rajasthan State. Despite being selected as a Sub Inspector at Rajasthan Police, he chose not to join and opted for the role of Assistant Jailor after topping the Rajasthan Assistant Prison Examination. Rejecting offers as a Tehsildar and college lecturer, he joined the education department as a school lecturer. His diverse career choices showcase his commitment to pursuing meaningful goals.

Premsukh Delu's Preparation Strategy

Premsukh Delu's UPSC Civil Service Exam preparation involved overcoming challenges in the Hindi medium. In a scenario where study materials were not easily accessible, he emphasizes the importance of daily newspaper reading for securing a good rank. Making comprehensive notes is another crucial step in retaining acquired knowledge.

To navigate the extensive UPSC exam syllabus, Premsukh advises candidates to strategically decide what to study and what to omit. This targeted approach allows candidates to focus on essential topics, increasing their chances of success in the UPSC exams.