New Delhi: The journey towards achieving the prestigious title of an IAS officer is rife with hurdles and trials, yet the sense of fulfillment upon overcoming these obstacles is unparalleled. Each aspirant embarks on their unique path, with success often not attained on the initial attempt. Let's delve into the remarkable journey of Awanish Sharan, a testament to resilience and determination.

Hailing from Bihar, Awanish Sharan commenced his academic journey in a government school, where he garnered modest success, securing a mere 44.7 percent in his Class 10 examinations, landing him in the third division with 314 marks out of 700.

Despite his humble beginnings, Sharan's endeavors in the realm of motivation and inspiration are widely recognized. He has become renowned for sharing poignant anecdotes and uplifting narratives with audiences far and wide.

His academic trajectory continued with moderate success, as he attained 65 percent in his 12th standard and 60 percent during his graduation. However, the road to his aspirations was far from smooth sailing. Awanish faced numerous setbacks, attempting and failing the CDS and CPF Examinations, as well as falling short in the State Public Service Commission's preliminary examination a staggering 10 times. Yet, undeterred by adversity, he persisted.

Sharan's unwavering resolve eventually led him to the interview round of the UPSC CSE in his first attempt. And it was in his second attempt that he emerged triumphant, conquering one of India's most formidable examinations and securing an impressive All India Rank of 77.

Currently a member of the 2009 batch, Awanish Sharan serves in the Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh, exemplifying the adage that perseverance yields success. His journey, marked by resilience and tenacity, serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for countless individuals.

In a poignant reflection on his journey, Sharan recently shared a photograph depicting his self from 15 years prior juxtaposed with his present self, garnering admiration and gratitude from netizens who were moved by his story of triumph against the odds.

Moreover, in 2022, Sharan humbly shared his Class 10 marksheet, emphasizing that academic scores are but numbers that do not define one's future. His marksheet, depicting a modest aggregate of 314 out of 700 marks, resonated deeply with netizens, underscoring the message that success knows no predetermined trajectory.

Drawing from his experiences, Sharan graciously imparted invaluable advice to aspiring UPSC candidates, emphasizing the importance of focused study, minimizing distractions such as social media, and staying abreast of current affairs by diligently perusing the daily news.

In essence, Awanish Sharan's journey epitomizes the triumph of the human spirit, inspiring countless individuals to persevere in the face of adversity and pursue their aspirations with unwavering determination.