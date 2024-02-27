UPSC Success Story: IAS Anshuman Raj Studied Under Kerosene Lamp, Cracked UPSC Without Coaching

New Delhi: Millions of aspirants set their sights on the prestigious Civil Services Exam (CSE) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), investing significant sums of money into their preparations. Widely regarded as India’s most challenging examination, the CSE serves as a formidable hurdle for many hopefuls. Yet, amidst this sea of candidates, there exist a select few who achieve remarkable success without the aid of coaching.

One such individual is the exemplary civil servant, IAS Anshuman Raj. While countless aspirants dedicate years to honing their skills with the help of coaching institutes, exceptional individuals like IAS Anshuman Raj defy the odds and emerge triumphant through sheer determination and self-study.

Born into a modest family in Bihar’s Buxar district, Anshuman Raj's upbringing was marked by financial hardship. His humble abode lacked even the most basic amenities, compelling him to rely on a kerosene lamp for illumination during his formative years of education. Despite these challenges, his upbringing instilled in him a relentless work ethic, propelling him towards academic excellence.

Following his completion of Class 10, Anshuman gained admission to Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), where he completed his Class 12 education and pursued his undergraduate studies. It was during his time at JNV that his aspirations towards the UPSC crystallized.

Despite financial constraints that threatened to derail his ambitions, Anshuman remained undeterred. Rather than burdening his family by liquidating their ancestral assets, he resolved to forge his path through self-study, eschewing the conventional route of coaching institutes.

Armed with determination and resilience, Anshuman embarked on a quest to gather study materials, relying on the goodwill of friends and acquaintances. His journey was fraught with challenges, yet he remained steadfast in his pursuit of excellence. His diligence bore fruit when he secured a position as an IRS officer, but his ultimate dream remained unfulfilled: to ascend to the prestigious rank of an IAS officer.

Undeterred by setbacks, Anshuman persevered, undertaking another valiant attempt at the UPSC CSE. This time, his unwavering resolve yielded remarkable results, culminating in an impressive All India Rank of 107. His ascent from the dimly lit confines of his modest home to the corridors of bureaucratic power stands as a testament to the power of grit and determination.

Anshuman Raj's inspiring journey serves as a beacon of hope for countless aspirants grappling with limited resources and familial constraints. His story underscores the notion that success is not contingent upon one's socioeconomic background but rather on one's unwavering commitment to excellence.