UPSC Success Story: Meet Arunachal Pradesh’s First Female IPS Officer Tenzing Yangki, An Epitome Of Inspiration For Women

New Delhi: The aspiration to become an IPS officer is shared by thousands of hopefuls, yet only a select few manage to realize this goal each year. The narrative of IPS Tenzing Yangki unfolds as a testament to one such accomplishment, as she emerged as Arunachal Pradesh's inaugural female IPS officer.

Tenzing's unwavering commitment to attaining this esteemed position serves as a source of inspiration, particularly for female candidates navigating the competitive landscape of UPSC examinations. Despite being the daughter of an affluent IRS and IAS officer, Tenzing, unmoved by the comforts bestowed upon her, chose the path of diligence to manifest her aspirations.

Amidst the luxuries facilitated by her father, the late Thupten Tempa, who transitioned from a career in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) and Indian Administrative Service (IAS) to politics, Tenzing remained resolute in her pursuit. Her relentless work ethic and disinterest in material wealth showcased her dedication to personal achievement.

Guided by her father, who had traversed the realms of both civil service and politics, Tenzing diligently pursued her objectives. The fruition of her labor materialized when she secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 545 in the renowned UPSC Civil Services Examination of 2022. Prior to this triumph, Tenzing had triumphed in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) exam in 2017.

In the tradition of her father and grandfather, Tenzing exhibited a deep-seated commitment to public service from an early age. Her commendable achievements have not gone unnoticed, earning her widespread recognition and admiration. The narrative of her journey serves as a beacon for aspiring individuals, motivating them to set lofty goals and excel in their chosen domains.

Tenzing's story is a testament to the latent potential and capabilities of women, inspiring others to pursue their aspirations and contribute to the growth and development of the nation.