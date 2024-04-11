UPSC Success Story: Meet IAS Anshuman Raj Who Studied Under Kerosene Lamp, Cracked UPSC Without Coaching

New Delhi: Countless individuals aspiring to join the ranks of the Indian Administrative Service invest significant sums of money in rigorous preparation for the Civil Services Exam (CSE), widely acknowledged as one of the most challenging tests in India. Yet amidst the sea of aspirants, there exist a select few who defy the odds, triumphing over the formidable CSE without the aid of formal coaching.

One such exemplar of resilience and determination is IAS officer Anshuman Raj. While many aspirants devote years to their preparation endeavors, extraordinary individuals like Anshuman Raj navigate the complexities of the exam sans coaching assistance.

Hailing from the modest environs of Bihar's Buxar district, Anshuman's upbringing was characterized by profound financial constraints. His family's meager means deprived them of even basic amenities, compelling Anshuman to illuminate his studies with the faint glow of a kerosene lamp until the completion of his tenth grade. Bereft of luxuries, he forged an unyielding work ethic born of necessity.

Following his matriculation, Anshuman gained admission to Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), where he pursued his twelfth-grade education and subsequent graduation. It was during his tenure at JNV that he first felt drawn to the allure of the UPSC.

Despite his family's precarious financial situation and the exorbitant costs associated with preparation in Delhi, Anshuman resolved to pursue his aspirations with unwavering resolve. Refusing to burden his parents with the prospect of liquidating their ancestral holdings, he embarked on his preparation journey independently, eschewing formal coaching.

Struggling to procure study materials from peers and acquaintances, Anshuman remained resolute in his pursuit, never entertaining the notion of capitulation. His diligence bore fruit when he attained the prestigious position of an IRS officer. However, his heart yearned for the loftier echelons of the IAS.

Undeterred, he resolved to make another attempt. This time, his persistence yielded dividends as he clinched an impressive All India Rank of 107 in the UPSC Civil Services Exam. His extraordinary odyssey from the dim glow of a kerosene lamp to the corridors of bureaucracy stands as a testament to the power of resilience and perseverance, serving as an enduring source of inspiration for those who bemoan their circumstances and fault their families for their financial plight.