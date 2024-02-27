UPSC Success Story: Meet IFS Ishita Bhatia, Who Overcomes Setbacks To Achieve Success In UPSC Journey, A Story Of Resilience

New Delhi: The UPSC Civil Services Exam in India presents a formidable challenge, demanding significant dedication and perseverance. Despite its formidable nature, each year sees countless aspirants vying for success, with only a fortunate minority clinching esteemed positions like IAS, IPS, and IFS following rigorous examinations.

Today, we delve into the inspiring journey of IFS Ishita Bhatia, whose UPSC odyssey stands as a shining example of resilience, unwavering determination, and the ability to triumph over adversity.

Hailing from the picturesque locale of Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, Ishita embarked on her academic journey by obtaining a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the prestigious National Institute of Technology.

While her technical background may have initially seemed incongruent with her aspirations in the Indian Forest Service (IFS), her formative years spent amidst the bustling environs of Delhi instilled in her a deep-rooted appreciation for environmental issues and the wonders of nature, laying the groundwork for her future endeavours.

Initially drawn towards the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Ishita's trajectory took an unexpected turn during her training with the Indian Forest Service, where she discovered a profound sense of belonging and purpose, solidifying her resolve to pursue a career in forestry and conservation.

Ishita's journey, however, was not without its share of setbacks. Despite encountering disappointments in examinations such as RBI grade B 2020, UPSC CAPF 2020, UPSC CDS 2020, ECGC PO 2021, Intelligence Bureau 2021, AAI ATC 2021, HPPSC pre-2021, and CAT 2021, she remained undeterred, demonstrating resilience in the face of adversity.

A particularly poignant moment arose when Ishita narrowly missed the mark in the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2021, plunging her and her family into a period of emotional turmoil. Yet, rather than succumbing to despair, she emerged from this challenging ordeal with renewed determination, channelling her efforts towards excelling in the IFS Mains over the subsequent two months.

Adopting a proactive approach, she embraced the opportunity to explore new optional courses, ultimately securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 104, thus reaffirming her resilience and unwavering commitment to her aspirations.