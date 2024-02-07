UPSC Success Story: Meet IFS Officer Muskan Jindal Who Cracked UPSC In First Attempt With Self Study

New Delhi: Achieving success in the UPSC civil services examination on the first attempt is a monumental feat, requiring unwavering dedication and relentless perseverance. Yet, Muskan Jindal, a native of Solan, Himachal Pradesh, not only conquered the UPSC challenge in her inaugural attempt back in 2019 but also soared to an impressive All India Rank of 87, ultimately earning the prestigious title of an IFS officer.

Muskan's journey towards civil services began in her formative years, fueled by an unwavering ambition to serve the nation as a civil servant. Excelling academically throughout her schooling and college tenure, she maintained a steadfast focus on her ultimate goal.

Starting her educational voyage in Biddi, Muskan's academic prowess was evident early on, earning a remarkable 10 cumulative grade points in the tenth grade and securing an outstanding 96% in Class 12. Her pursuit of knowledge led her to SD College, Chandigarh, where she pursued her graduation in B. Com (Hons) and earned the distinguished 5th rank in her cohort.

However, Muskan's dedication extended beyond the confines of academia. Cultivating a habit of regular newspaper reading from a young age, she intensified this practice during her UPSC preparations, recognizing the paramount importance of staying abreast of current affairs, often utilizing online compilations as invaluable resources.

Contrary to conventional wisdom advising against excessive phone and social media usage during exam preparations, Muskan adopted a different approach, emphasizing the necessity of self-discipline and utilizing technology judiciously when required.

Central to Muskan's success was her unwavering commitment to consistency in UPSC exam preparation, stressing the daily necessity of self-motivation to sustain dedication to studies. While acknowledging the formidable challenges inherent in the process, she underscored its inevitability and emphasized the critical role of practice, particularly in answering papers. Furthermore, she advocated for a balanced and honest approach during interviews, advising aspiring candidates to maintain focus and consistency in their preparation efforts.

In a candid interview, Muskan divulged her meticulous study routine, which involved a strategic blend of online and offline guidance from reputable institutes, all while prioritizing self-study. Setting and adhering to weekly targets with meticulous precision, she dedicated a substantial 7 to 8 hours to daily study sessions. Her words of wisdom to fellow aspirants reverberated with themes of unwavering focus, consistency, and diligent effort, underscoring the paramount importance of maintaining steadfast commitment to one's preparation journey.