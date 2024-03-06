UPSC Success Story: Meet Swati Meena Naik, The Youngest Officer Of The 2007 IAS Batch Making Waves

New Delhi: In the vast sea of UPSC aspirants, a significant portion grapple with the stark reality of financial constraints, unable to access coaching or even afford the basic expenses of living in Delhi. For aspirants hailing from low-income backgrounds, the journey to realizing their ambitions is fraught with manifold challenges.

Yet, amidst these obstacles, there exists a cadre of individuals who refuse to succumb to adversity, who persist against all odds in pursuit of their aspirations to become civil servants, such as IAS or IPS officers. The narrative of Utkarsh Gaurav stands as a resounding testament to this indomitable spirit.

Originating from the humble village of Amargaon in Bhagan Bigha, nestled within the Nalanda district of Bihar, Utkarsh Gaurav's roots lie in agrarian soil, with a father toiling as a farmer and a mother dedicated to homemaking. Upon completing his schooling, Utkarsh's father harbored aspirations for his son to tread the path of engineering, envisioning it as a gateway to secure employment.

Aligned with his father's aspirations, Utkarsh embarked on a journey to Bengaluru to pursue his engineering education. Upon its culmination, however, his focus shifted towards the realm of government employment, prompting a relocation to the bustling metropolis of Delhi to commence his preparations.

Yet, despite his unwavering diligence, Utkarsh encountered a series of setbacks, enduring three successive disappointments in the UPSC examinations. Subsequently, the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic forced him to retreat to his village, confronting the harsh realities of unemployment amidst the backdrop of a nationwide lockdown.

Amidst the disheartening whispers of villagers, Utkarsh found solace in the unwavering support of his family, who served as beacons of encouragement amidst the storm. Undeterred by the challenges, Utkarsh redoubled his efforts, fueled by a relentless determination to defy the odds.

Finally, in the annals of 2022, Utkarsh's perseverance bore fruit, as he ascended to remarkable heights, clinching an impressive All India Rank of 709 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Reflecting on his journey, Utkarsh emphasizes the indispensable amalgamation of diligence and fortuitous circumstances in navigating the realm of competitive examinations.