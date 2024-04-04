UPSC Success Story: Meet THIS Hindi-Medium Student Surpasses English Challenges To Secure AIR-50 In UPSC

New Delhi: In the midst of her tenth-grade studies, a determined young woman set her sights on the lofty goal of becoming an IAS officer. Such was her fervor for this ambition that she embarked on her UPSC preparation even before stepping foot into college.

With unwavering dedication and an indomitable spirit, she achieved what many can only dream of: she conquered the UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) at the remarkably young age of 21. While for most, this feat entails numerous attempts and years of painstaking preparation, she defied the odds and emerged victorious at a remarkably young age.

This extraordinary achiever is none other than IAS Surabhi Gautam, renowned as one of the youngest IAS officers ever to grace the nation. Her accolades extend beyond the Civil Services, as she has also triumphed in several other competitive government examinations, including the prestigious GATE.

Originating from the humble village of Amdara in the Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, Surabhi's upbringing was modest yet filled with aspirations. Her father serves as an advocate at the Civil Court in Maihar, while her mother imparts knowledge as a dedicated teacher. Despite the challenges posed by attending a Hindi-medium school in her village during her formative years, Surabhi faced the hurdle of mastering English head-on.

She embarked on a relentless journey to enhance her communication skills, committing herself to learning ten new English words each day. Following her intermediate education, she pursued a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Bhopal. Despite grappling with English proficiency, she not only excelled but soared to the top of her university, earning a coveted Gold Medal for her outstanding academic prowess.

Post-graduation, Surabhi embarked on a diverse career trajectory, initially serving as a nuclear scientist at the prestigious Bhabha Atomic Research Centre for a duration of one year. Subsequently, she demonstrated her versatility and prowess by participating in a myriad of examinations, including GATE, ISRO, MPPSC, Delhi Police, and FCI, leaving an indelible mark of excellence at every juncture.

In 2013, she achieved the remarkable feat of securing AIR-1 in the IES exam, followed by an impressive AIR-50 in the UPSC exam in 2016. Surabhi Gautam stands as a testament to the adage that where there is a will, there is a way. Her journey exemplifies the power of perseverance, proving that no obstacle is insurmountable in the pursuit of one's dreams.