UPSC Success Story: This IAS From Bihar Studied 12 Hours A Day, Watched YouTube; Her All India Rank Was...

IAS Success Story: Cracking the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exam is not everyone's cup of tea. The UPSC civil services exam is considered tough due to its extensive and diverse syllabus, requiring both breadth and depth of knowledge. It tests analytical thinking, current affairs awareness, and demands effective writing skills in the subjective Mains exam. The competitive nature of the exam, coupled with its prolonged duration, adds to the challenge. The interview process assesses not only knowledge but also personality and communication skills.

Garima Lohia, who secured the AIR 2 in the UPSC 2022, stands out as a remarkable achiever. Hailing from Bihar and born in Buxar, Garima, raised in a business-oriented family, pursued her accounting degree from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University, graduating in 2020.

In the face of the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, Garima devoted herself to self-study, utilizing online resources, including educational content on platforms like YouTube. Despite facing a setback in her initial attempt in 2021 when she couldn't clear the preliminary exam, Garima persevered. Unfazed, she extended her study hours to an impressive 12 hours daily.

Her journey is marked by personal tragedy, as she lost her father nine years ago. Undeterred by the hurdles, Garima opted for online preparation without enrolling in a coaching program. Her strategic approach involved intensive study sessions from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., leveraging the quietude of the night to eliminate external distractions.

With diligence and resilience, Garima not only overcame past setbacks but also outperformed herself, achieving an impressive AIR 2 in her second attempt. Her chosen elective for the Civil Services Exam was commerce and accounting, a testament to her focused and disciplined study routine. "I studied by staying at home," she mentioned, emphasizing her commitment to success during a challenging period.