UPSEE counselling 2020: Round 1 registration begins at upsee.nic.in — Check last date, documents required

NEW DELHI: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow has started the online counselling process for UPSEE 2020.

Candidates who have cleared the UPSEE 2020 can register for counselling online at upsee.nic.in. The online registration process for the first round of counselling will conclude on October 22.

There will be six rounds of seat allotment and the counselling process will continue till December 5. According to the official notice, the document verification process will be held from October 20 to 24.

The second seat allotment result will be out on November 5 and the third seat allotment result will be declared on November 13. The fourth, fifth and sixth allotment result will be out on November 18, 30 and December 5, respectively.

The last day to apply for the UPSEE registration is October 22.

The first allotment result will be declared on October 26 and admission process must be completed on or before October 29.

How to register for UPSEE counselling 2020:

STEP 1: Visit the official website at upsee.nic.in.

STEP 2: Click on the link 'Online Registration Round 1' for UPSEE registration.

STEP 3: A candidate login portal will open.

STEP 4: Click on the link to 'New registration'.

STEP 5: Enter login credentials.

STEP 6: Upload scanned copies of certain documents.

STEP 7: Pay the counselling fee in online mode.

Documents to be uploaded for UPSEE Counselling 2020:

UPSEE 2020 rank card

UPSEE 2020 admit card

10th and 12th standard certificate and mark sheet

Domicile certificate

Parent's domicile certificate (if the candidate has passed qualifying exam outside Uttar Pradesh)

Rural weightage certificate (if applicable)

Character certificate

Category certificate (if applicable)

Subcategory certificate for freedom fighters/armed forces/physically handicapped (if applicable)

Certificate of medical fitness/undertaking of medical fitness

Income certificate for economically weak candidates

GDDA category certificate (if applicable)

Other required documents

UPSEE Counselling participation fee:

UPSEE counselling participation fee for general and OBC category is Rs 1,000, while for SC & ST category, the fee is also Rs 1,000.

Over 115,000 had applied for the UPSEE exam out of which 71.46% appeared for the exam that was held on September 20. The results were declared on October 15.

