NewsIndia
UPSSSC LEKHPAL EXAM

UPSSSC Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022 RELEASED at upsssc.gov.in- Direct link here

UP Lekhpal Answer Key 2022: Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment exam can download the answer keys from the official website of the Commission at upsssc.gov.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 07:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

UPSSSC Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022 RELEASED at upsssc.gov.in- Direct link here

UPSSSC Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSC) has released the final answer key for the UP Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Exam 2022, today September 07, 2022. Visit the Commission's official website at upsssc.gov.in to access the UPSSSC Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022 for all candidates who took the exam. It should be remembered that on August 1, 2022, the UPSSC Lekhpal Provisional Answer key was made available. Candidates will have until August 7, 2022, to voice any objections they may have regarding the answer key. 

UPSSSC Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission at upsssc.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “22 Advertisement No- 01-Exam/2022, Revenue Accountant Main Examination (P.A.P./2..”
  • A new PDF Document will appear on the screen.
  • Download the UPSSSC Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Exam 2022; download the official notification here

UPSSSC Lekhpal Exam 2022; direct link here

The UPSSSC Lekhpal exam 2022 was held on Sunday, July 31, 2022, as per an earlier notification. 501 locations throughout 12 districts of the state hosted the exam. 2.50 lakh applicants have registered to take the test. The UP Board of Revenue, Lucknow, will fill 8085 Rajyaseva Lekhpal positions through this recruitment drive.

 

Live Tv

UPSSSC Lekhpal Examlekhpal resultsarkari result upsssc lekhpalsarkari up lekhpal

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Main Sponsor of Madrasas exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Funny DNA test of India's defeat
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Japan's Shoji Morimoto
DNA Video
DNA: Fake 'Maggi Masala' gang busted
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'big crisis' of young children
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'mass murder' of 3 women masquerading as witches
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 7, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Heritage site Mohenjo Daro under threat due to Pakistan floods
DNA Video
DNA: Side-effects of global warming in India
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the poor condition of Bangalore?