UPSSSC Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSC) has released the final answer key for the UP Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Exam 2022, today September 07, 2022. Visit the Commission's official website at upsssc.gov.in to access the UPSSSC Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022 for all candidates who took the exam. It should be remembered that on August 1, 2022, the UPSSC Lekhpal Provisional Answer key was made available. Candidates will have until August 7, 2022, to voice any objections they may have regarding the answer key.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission at upsssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “22 Advertisement No- 01-Exam/2022, Revenue Accountant Main Examination (P.A.P./2..”

A new PDF Document will appear on the screen.

Download the UPSSSC Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

The UPSSSC Lekhpal exam 2022 was held on Sunday, July 31, 2022, as per an earlier notification. 501 locations throughout 12 districts of the state hosted the exam. 2.50 lakh applicants have registered to take the test. The UP Board of Revenue, Lucknow, will fill 8085 Rajyaseva Lekhpal positions through this recruitment drive.