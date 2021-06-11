UPSSSC PET 2021: Now OTR not required for application, important updates at upsssc.gov.in

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released an important notice on Tuesday (June 8, 2021) for UPSSSC Primary Eligibility Test 2021 (PET).

The commission’s notice made an important announcement regarding the online application process for UP Preliminary Examination Test (PET) 2021, which had started on May 25, 2021.

The notice said that One Time Registration is not necessary while applying for an online application. The notice comes days after the commission was informed that the candidates faced some technical issues.

The candidates need to note that they can apply for UP Preliminary Examination Test (PET) 2021 on the commission’s official website- upsssc.gov.in. The last date for the submission of the application is 21 June 2021.

This recruitment process is taking place to recruit candidates for various vacancies in Group C and others in UPSSSC.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates who hold a qualification of high school/intermediate or equivalent board can apply.

Candidates should be of 18 to 40 years age group.

Stipend:

Candidates will be paid up to 20200 per month with a GP of Rs. 1900 per month.

The commission will communicate the preliminary exam date soon on its official website- upsssc.gov.in.

