UPSSSC PET 2022: Answer key to RELEASE SOON at upsssc.gov.in- Check category wise cut off here

UPSSSC PET 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will release the answer key of the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2022 soon. Candidates can download the draft answer keys from the official website upsssc.gov.in. more than 35 lakh candidates were eligible to appear for the examination but only 25 Lakh students appeared for the exam. Over 37 lakh students registered for UPSSSC PET and out of a total around 25 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. Over 12 lakh students left or missed the exam which means only 67% of registered candidates appeared for the exam and 33% of candidates were absent.

UPSSSC PET 2022 Cut Off Marks: Category Wise Expected Cut Off Marks

1. General - 72-85

2. OBC - 65-70

3. SC - 55-62

4. ST - 48-53

5. EWS - 60-66

UPSSSC PET answer key: Steps to download

Visit official website upsssc.gov.in

Click on the PET answer key link

Enter roll no and date of birth to login

The UPSSSC PET answer key will appear on screen

Download and take a printout.

The prelims exams were conducted on October 15 and 16 in two shifts, with the first one being from 10am to 12pm and the second one being from 3pm to 5pm. UPSSSC PET Exam 2022 was held in various test centers in UP and the candidates were required to appear for the exam as per the allotted test center. Due to massive rush and mismanagement, many students missed exams as alleged by the students.