US issues travel advisory asking Americans to avoid travelling to Kashmir

New Delhi: In the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Donald Trump administration has issued a travel advisory suggesting Americans to avoid visiting Jammu and Kashmir (except the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh) due to terrorism and civil unrest.

The advisory also asked people not to travel within 10 kilometres of the India-Pakistan border due to the potential for armed conflict.

The advisory comes in a bid to ensure the safety of the Americans travelling to India following the deadly Pulwama attack that claimed lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

"Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and government facilities," the advisory said.

It added, "The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in rural areas from eastern Maharashtra and northern Telangana through western West Bengal as U.S. government employees must obtain special authorization to travel to these areas."