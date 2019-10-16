US-made Excalibur artillery ammunition inducted in Indian Army's inventory: Sources

Indian Army has inducted American precision-guided Excalibur artillery ammunition in its inventory, Army sources told ANI. The Excalibur artillery ammunition is capable of hitting targets at extended ranges and it was acquired under fast track procedures by Army. The Army commander's conference was briefed about the induction of Excalibur artillery ammunition on Tuesday.

Sources said that the Army Commander’s Conference also discussed the issue of creation of new post of the Chief of Defence Staff. During the conference, the Army commanders said that it is important to create structures that can help in effective integration of the new office with services.

During the conference, the Army Commanders also held discussions over proposals about giving enhanced grants for personnel who are invalidated out of service due to injuries and disabilities before 10 years of service.

It is learnt that the Army Commanders were also briefed about the induction of Made in India Dhanush artillery gun in the force and how Dhanush going to enhance the firepower of the Indian Army in operations.

The three-day Army Commander’s Conference started in New Delhi on Tuesday (October 15).