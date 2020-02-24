US President Donald Trump's 'unique' signature at visitors' book in Sabarmati Ashram and Taj Mahal make headlines

United States President Donald Trump landed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on a two-day visit to India on Monday (February 23) along with First Lady Melania Trump. President Trump and First Land went straight to Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram after arriving in Ahmedabad.

In the visitors’ book at Sabarmati Ashram, President Trump wrote, “To my great friend Prime Minister Modi – thank you for this wonderful visit.” But what grabbed everyone's attention was Trump's unique signature below his message.

President Trump and First Lady also visited Agra's iconic Taj Mahal and in the visitors' book at Taj Mahal wrote, ''Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India.''

The signature of US president once again grabbed everyone's attention but his handwriting and signature are in the news due to a special reason. Actually, President Trump uses a special kind of pen for signing anything, The pen is called Sharpie and it is manufactured by a famous pen manufacturing company. According to sources, Trump has got a pen specially designed for him by this company.

The words written by this pen are very bold and they are readable from a distance. Trump uses this Sharpie pen to sign important deals and documents. The pen is also used to write Trump's speech and notes for him so that he can read the bold words easily.