हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India

US to investigate India over tax on online companies

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) on Tuesday (June 2) said that his office will investigate into India's Digital Services Law adopted in March 2020 for being unfair. Besides India, UK, Brazil, EU, Spain, Indonesia will also probe in this regard.

US to investigate India over tax on online companies

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) on Tuesday (June 2) said that his office will investigate into India's Digital Services Law adopted in March 2020 for being unfair. Besides India, UK, Brazil, EU, Spain, Indonesia will also probe in this regard.

According to USTR, the investigations will be conducted under Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act which gives the USTR broad authority to investigate and respond to a foreign country's action which may be unfair or discriminatory and negatively affect US Commerce. The USTR added that a Federal Register notice has been issued providing details of the investigations as well as information on how members of the public can provide their views through written submissions.

"President Trump is concerned that many of our trading partners are adopting tax schemes designed to unfairly target our companies. We are prepared to take all appropriate action to defend our businesses and workers against any such discrimination," said USTR Robert Lighthizer. 

It is to be noted that Washington is against the idea of imposing tax revenues from online sales and advertising, saying they single out US tech giants like Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Netflix.

Tags:
IndiaDigital Services LawUS India Digital Services Law
Next
Story

UN report vindicates New Delhi's long-standing position that Pakistan is epicentre of global terrorism: India
  • 2,01,009Confirmed
  • 5,628Deaths

Full coverage

  • 63,06,746Confirmed
  • 3,76,322Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT28M50S

DNA: China sends a sizeable number of troops to LAC, says Rajnath Singh in an Exclusive Interview with Sudhir Chaudhary