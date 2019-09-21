Uttar Pradesh: 2 killed, 6 injured in blast at cracker factory in Etah

New Delhi: At least two people were killed and six were injured in a blast at a cracker factory in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district on Saturday. The blast happened at a home

After the incident, the police officials rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations, along with the locals. The victims are trapped under the debris as the house where the blast took place completely collapsed.

As per sources, the factory was operating from the house for a long time.

Live TV

Etah District Magistrate Sukhlal Bharti, top police officials and doctors are on the spot to monitor the situation.

The exact reason for the blast is yet to be ascertained.

(With inputs from Vishal)