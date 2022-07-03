NewsIndia
AYODHYA

Uttar Pradesh: Blood-soaked body of man with slit throat found in temple in Ayodhya, one arrested

The victim's family went out to search for him and found his body in a pool of blood with his throat slit with a sharp-edged weapon on the premises of a Hanuman temple in Ayodhya. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 07:01 PM IST
  • As per police, Pankaj Shukla's throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon.
  • He had gone to a temple nearby his house for sleeping.
  • The UP police has arrested Shukla's cousin in the case.

Trending Photos

Uttar Pradesh: Blood-soaked body of man with slit throat found in temple in Ayodhya, one arrested

New Delhi: A body covered with blood was found on the premises of a Hanuman temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, the police said on Sunday (July 3). The incident took place late on Saturday night in Bhuapur village under Kumar Ganj police station area, PTI cited UP police as saying. The 30-year-old man identified as Pankaj Shukla had gone to a temple near his house for sleeping after dinner.

His family went out to search for him after he did not return the next day and found Pankaj’s body in a pool of blood with his throat slit with a sharp-edged weapon, the UP police said. 

Notably, within hours since the murder came to light, the police have claimed to have solved the case by arresting Pankaj’s cousin Gullu Mishra.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Pandey, the accused named Gullu Mishra was the son of Shukla's maternal uncle. “They both had some argument in the night following which Mishra, in a fit of rage, killed the latter with a sharp-edged weapon. Police have recovered the axe with which the accused committed the murder,” the SSP told PTI. 

Satyendra Bhushan, a Circle officer in Ayodhya, said that the victim used to sleep in the temple sometimes, adding that the post-mortem was being done. An FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway, Bhushan added.

(With agency inputs)

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year
DNA Video
DNA: DRDO successfully test-fired its deadliest drone
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?
DNA Video
DNA: National Doctor's Day -- Story of a family of 150 doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?