Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath administered first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday (April 5) received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital in Lucknow.

The UP CM and BJP leader expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Ministry after receiving the vaccine.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Ministry for making the vaccine available free of cost. I also thank the scientists of the country. The vaccine is completely safe. We all should take it when our turn comes," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Adityanath also urged people to take precautions and follow COVID appropriate behaviour even after they receive the coronavirus vaccine.

"I appeal to the people to take all precautions even after taking the vaccine. The new COVID-19 wave is the result of our complacency in observing COVID appropriate behaviour," the UP CM said.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to seal the area around 20 houses if one person is found COVID-19 positive. A letter by Uttar Pradesh chief secretary RK Tiwari stated that if any COVID-19 patient is found in urban areas, the area will be declared a Containment Zone.

Uttar Pradesh reported 4,164 fresh cases on Sunday which pushed the infection tally to 6,30,059. So far, the state has recorded16,496 active cases. The death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,881 with 31 more fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies)

