Yogi Adityanath govt's big step to curb COVID-19 spread, to seal 20 houses in vicinity of coronavirus positive patient

New Delhi: In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday (April 4) decided to seal the area around 20 houses if one person is found COVID-19 positive.

In a letter released by Uttar Pradesh chief secretary RK Tiwari, if any COVID-19 patient is found in urban areas, the area will be declared a Containment Zone, news agency ANI reported.

If there is more than one case in a particular area, the area around 60 houses will be sealed. The containment period will last for 14 days, the letter read.

"The area of 20 houses will be sealed if even one patient is found positive with the virus. If more than one case found, the area of 60 houses will be sealed. The movement of the people in the containment zone will be stopped and the condition will be the same for the 14 days,” the letter to district officials, top police officers and chief medical officers stated.

For multi-storey apartments, the directions state that if one active corona case emerges, the entire floor of the apartment will be sealed. In case of more than one patient, the whole block will be sealed, ANI quoted the letter as saying.

A team will be formed in every containment zone, which will include officials from the Health Department and civic bodies. There will be a supervisor for every five teams, PTI report said.

Amid surge in coronavirus cases, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting at his official residence in Lucknow and directed that special attention be paid to Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 4,164 fresh cases on Sunday which pushed the infection tally to 6,30,059. The death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,881 with 31 more fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies)

Live TV