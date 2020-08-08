Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 400-bed Covid-19 hospital in Noida

Noida: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated 400-bed Covid-19 hospital in Noida, sector 39 on Saturday (August 8). Noida District Magistrate Suhas LY was also present at the event.

Meanwhile, due to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath`s visit in the district Section 144 has been imposed in Noida. The Noida police on Friday told media, "Section 144 has been imposed in Noida, ahead of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath`s visit on Saturday. People are not allowed to fly drones. 15 gazetted officers and around 700 constables who are on duty are required to undergo COVID-19 testing."

Earlier on Friday, Yogi Adityanath had held a meeting with public representatives in Gautam Budh Nagar over the situation of COVID-19 in the district. He had asked officials to send teams of experts from the Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences and King George's Medical University to camp in Kanpur Nagar to guide and supplement the existing health infrastructure.

The coronavirus tally in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday surged to 5,806 including 906 active cases, 4,857 recovered and 43 deaths, according to the state`s health department. The total number of COVID -19 cases in Uttar Pradesh now stands at 1,13,378, including 44563 active cases, 66,834 recoveries and 1,918 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data on Saturday.