Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath orders security review of major politicians, religious leaders

Days ahead of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday instructed the District Magistrates and senior police officers to remain on high alert.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the police officers to check the social media account of the people who were involved, either directly or indirectly, in terror activities from 1990 till 2018. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said that if such people are outside the jail then they should be arrested and put behind bars again.

Yogi Adityanath also told the officers that the apex court is soon going to deliver verdict in the Ayodhya case and no one should be allowed to create law and order situation in the state after the verdict. The UP chief minister also noted that the authorities should ensure that people do not give inflammatory speeches after the verdict. He also directed the police officers to keep a close watch on social media.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister has also ordered the police officers to review the security of all major organisations, religious leaders and politicians. The UP chief minister issued the orders just two days after the brutal murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari in Lucknow. Tiwari, a former member of the Hindu Mahasabha, was killed in an attack at his office in the Naka Hindola area in Lucknow on Friday.