UP polls

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to file nomination from Gorakhpur on Friday, Amit Shah to be present

Before filing his nomination, Yogi Adityanath will address a meeting at Maharana Pratap Inter College ground in Gorakhpur. 

File Photo

New Delhi: BJP’s candidate from Gorakhpur Urban seat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will file his nomination papers on Friday (February 4). 

As per PTI report, Adityanath will reach the city on Thursday. Union Home minister Amit Shah, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and party state president Swatantra Dev Singh will accompany the UP CM during his filing of nomination papers, BJP media cell in-charge Bachcha Pandey said on Wednesday.

Before filing the nomination, Adityanath will address a meeting at Maharana Pratap Inter College ground, Pandey informed, adding that in the afternoon, he will address voter awareness convention at Gorakhpur club and also Prabudhdh Varg Sammelan at Nipal lodge.

Discussing the UP CM's schedule, Pandey said he will hold a meeting with party office bearers and booth presidents on Thursday. On Saturday, the BJP CM will address Sikh community at Mohaddipur Gurudwara. 

Clearing air around Adityanath’s seat, BJP on January 15 had released its first candidates' list and fielded him from Gorakhpur urban seat. Earlier, speculations were rife that the UP CM can be given a ticket from Ayodhya or Mathura. Yogi Adityanath has been a five-term former Lok Sabha member from Gorakhpur and is currently a member of the state's Legislative Council.

Polling to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases. Uttar Pradesh will vote on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With agency inputs)

