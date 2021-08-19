हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Raksha Bandhan

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adiyanath announces free bus services for women on Raksha Bandhan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced free bus services to all the women in the state. The free bus travel facility will be available for 24 hours, from August 21 midnight till August 22 midnight.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adiyanath announces free bus services for women on Raksha Bandhan
Image credit: Pixabay (Representational Image)

Lucknow: As a special gift to sisters in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will offer free services to women in its buses of all categories, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The free bus travel facility will be available for 24 hours, from August 21 midnight till August 22 midnight.

The Chief Minister has also ordered intensive patrolling by the police to ensure women's safety. The government has asked police to ensure that people adhere to the social distancing norms and strictly follow the guidelines issued in view of the Corona pandemic. The guidelines say that no public programme should be held on Raksha Bandhan and that people should celebrate the festival in their houses.

Meanwhile, a number of women`s organisations have urged the Chief Minister to allow sweet shops and rakhi vendors to remain open on Sunday (August 22), which is otherwise a weekly curfew, in view of Raksha Bandhan.

