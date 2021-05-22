हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Black fungus

Uttar Pradesh declares black fungus as notified disease under Epidemic Act

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday (May 21) declared ‘black fungus’ or mucormycosis as a notified disease under the Epidemic Act. 

File Photo

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday (May 21) declared ‘black fungus’ or mucormycosis as a notified disease under the Epidemic Act. 

After meeting with Team-9, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued directions to declare black fungus a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. 

A notifiable disease is required by law to be reported to the government authorities.

Around 300 COVID-19 patients infected with black fungus have been admitted to hospitals so far, an official spokesman told PTI. 

A government statement on Friday said, "In compliance with the order of the central government, black fungus should also be declared a notified disease on the lines of COVID. Order in this regard should be issued today and be made effective.” 

“In consultation with health experts, the state government is making arrangements for proper medical treatment of all patients,” it further read. 

On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had urged states and union territories to declare black fungus or mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, stating that the infection is leading to morbidity and mortality amongst COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, officials at the meeting told the UP CM that medicines for the treatment of black fungus infection have been made available in all districts. 

(With inputs from agencies)

