India records over 2.57 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 4,194 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded over 2.57 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 4,194 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry's data on Saturday (May 22, 2021).

The country witnessed 2,57,299 fresh infections and now has 29,23,400 active cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has now increased to 2,62,89,290, of which, 2,95,525 people have succumbed to the virus, while 2,30,70,365 have recovered.

This was India's sixth day when the country observed less than 3 lakh cases, whereas, the daily recoveries outnumbered the daily new COVID-19 cases for the 9th consecutive day.

The country saw a decline in the number of new cases and coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours. Earlier on Friday, there were 2,59,591 infections alongside 4,209 fatalities.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan on Friday informed that in Chhattisgarh, intense transmission has been observed since March 2021. The state was observing a near positivity rate of 30% at the start of May. In Himachal Pradesh, there are more than 35,000 active cases, while the fatality rate (1.44%) is much higher than the national average.

Harsh Vardhan underlined the issues like complacency, marriages, super spreader events etc. for the steep rise in cases in Himachal Pradesh. He informed that Goa is witnessing a rising trend with 22,000 active cases. Daman and Diu has 366 active cases and a declining trend is being observed. Similarly, Ladakh is also showing a declining trend with 1,500 active cases at present.

Harsh Vardhan cautioned towards the new emerging trend in the country and highlighted that now the smaller states are showing an upward trend and there is a dire need to be extremely cautious. He asked the states to follow the basic principles of COVID Appropriate Behaviour along with testing, tracking, tracing, treating and now vaccinating to fight against the pandemic.

He also emphasised the need to step up vaccination and reiterated the need to dedicate 70% of vaccines provided by the central government for the second dose. He also requested the states and UTs to be vigilant against vaccination wastage.



