Coronavirus

Uttar Pradesh releases lockdown 4.0 guidelines: What's allowed, what's not

 A day after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notice extending the lockdown by another 14 days and released new guidelines, Uttar Pradesh government on Monday (May 18) released guidelines for the fourth phase of the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown which will remain in place till May 31. 

IANS photo

What's allowed

Main Sabzi Mandi (4pm to 7 am), Retail Sabzi Mandi (open from 6 am to 9 am), fruit shops (8 am to 6 pm)

Four-wheelers (three passengers including the driver)

Bike (one passenger allowed; two allowed only in case of a female passenger)

Three-wheeler (three including the driver)

Street vendors, hawkers

Restaurant (only home delivery allowed)

Stadiums (without spectators)

Printing press  and dry cleaners

Industrial activities outside containment zones but employees will have to wear masks and follow social distancing norms

Sweet shops but only home delivery and take aways

Nursing homes/private hospitals for emergency operations

Markets to open in staggered manner and a decision in this regard will be taken by trade associations of the respective districts.

Marriage halls, but permission will be required by the government to hold a function. Number of guests cannot exceed 20.

What's not allowed

Schools, colleges and educational institutions to remain closed

Cinema halls, gyms, shopping malls to remain closed

Religious gatherings

Air services (Except emergency/air ambulance)

Metro services

Hospitality services (except for corona warriors)

No movement of people and vehicles from 7pm till 7 am except those involved in essential services.

