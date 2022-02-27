हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP polls

Uttar Pradesh was no 1 in crime during SP govt, Akhilesh Yadav, shame on you!: Amit Shah

Addressing an election meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, Amit Shah said, “Under SP- loots, murders, rapes were at no. 1. Akhilesh, shame on you! How can you come to people to seek votes?" 

Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Targeting Samajwadi Party (SP), Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (February 27) said that during Akhilesh Yadav’s government Uttar Pradesh was number 1 in crimes like loot, murder and rapes. 

Addressing an election meeting in Ballia, Shah said Yadav did not work for UP. “Under SP- loots, murders, rapes were at no. 1. Akhilesh, shame on you! How can you come to people to seek votes? You have done nothing for the people. Under Yogi Ji's leadership, there has been 70% fall in loot, 29% fall in murders,” Amit Shah was quoted as saying by ANI. 

Praising the incumbent Yogi Adityanath-led government, Shah said it freed people’s land from mafias (goons). “Earlier, govt land was snatched by 'Bahubalis'. Dalits, underprivileged, everyone was deprived. These Parivarwadis' in their tenure committed atrocities against the poor....BJP got people's lands free from land mafias,” he added. 

Further, accusing the SP of appeasement politics, the Union Home Minister alleged that Akhilesh Yadav’s government provided electricity during Muharram but not on Ram Navami and Sri Krishna Janmotsav. 

"Earlier, when there was Muharram electricity used to come to Uttar Pradesh, but on Parshuram Jayanti, Sri Ram Navami and Sri Krishna Janmotsav there was no electricity supply," he claimed. 

Shah exuded confidence that the BJP will return to power in the state again and the four phases of polling have paved the way for it.

Slamming Congress, the BJP leader said the grand old party gave the slogan of 'garibi hataao' in the seventies but removed the poor instead. "They were not able to remove poverty, but got involved in removing the poor people. The Modi government has fulfilled all the promises made for the welfare of the poor," he added. 

The fifth phase of polling is underway in Uttar Pradesh today, with the last two phases on March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. 

(With agency inputs)

